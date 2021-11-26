Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MTVW opened at £140.80 ($183.96) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a 12-month low of £105 ($137.18) and a 12-month high of £145 ($189.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 53.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £139 and its 200-day moving average is £132.04. The company has a market capitalization of £548.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.80.
About Mountview Estates
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.