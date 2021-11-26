Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MTVW opened at £140.80 ($183.96) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a 12-month low of £105 ($137.18) and a 12-month high of £145 ($189.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 53.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £139 and its 200-day moving average is £132.04. The company has a market capitalization of £548.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.80.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

