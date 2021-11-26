MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.770-$3.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MSADY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 31,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.