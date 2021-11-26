M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

MTB opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.