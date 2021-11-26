MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €217.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €188.05 ($213.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

