Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 10.6%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.73. 14,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,946,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

