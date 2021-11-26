Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 10.6%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price was down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 14,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

