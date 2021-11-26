MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF opened at $42.36 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $510.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

