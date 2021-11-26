Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.31). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 719,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,127. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

