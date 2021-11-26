Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 2,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,824. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

