Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 62,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,699. The company has a market capitalization of $859.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

