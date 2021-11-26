Network International (LON:NETW) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Network International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

NETW opened at GBX 300.10 ($3.92) on Thursday. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 337.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.49.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

