New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of New Gold worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

