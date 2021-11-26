Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 186,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 602,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,371,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $55.94. 4,336,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

