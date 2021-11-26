News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of News by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $21.98 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

