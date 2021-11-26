Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $20.59 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

