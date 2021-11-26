NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $827,175.44

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $827,175.44 and $3,128.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00364784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.