NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,664.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($113.20).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 7,926 ($103.55) on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,374 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,029.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,992.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

