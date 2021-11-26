NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. 134,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

