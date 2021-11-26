NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

