Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.21

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 9448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -213.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

