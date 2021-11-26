Nord/LB Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.20 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.05) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.23).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.93 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

