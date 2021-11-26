Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 3,081,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

