Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Given New $2.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $330.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

