North Growth Management Ltd. Has $10.21 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.66 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.