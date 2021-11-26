North Growth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Zymeworks worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $19.66 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

