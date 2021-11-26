Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 407.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.27 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

