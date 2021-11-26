Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STKS opened at $13.66 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

