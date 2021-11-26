Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,114 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Marine Products worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marine Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Marine Products Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

