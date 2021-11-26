Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

