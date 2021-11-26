NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6395 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.