Norway Savings Bank Buys 208 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.94 and its 200 day moving average is $355.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $463.00 price objective (up from $441.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

