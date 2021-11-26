Norway Savings Bank Sells 969 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

