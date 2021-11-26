Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

