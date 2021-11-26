NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$372,020.81 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$372,020.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,392.79.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,933 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$318,077.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$315,575.04.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89.

Shares of NG stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.49.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

