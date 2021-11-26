Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

