Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

