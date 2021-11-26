Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NUVL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

