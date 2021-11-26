Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE JKS opened at $56.46 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

