Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75,787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HARP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HARP opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

