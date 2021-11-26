Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.