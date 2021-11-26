NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE stock traded up $16.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.