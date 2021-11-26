Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,460 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.