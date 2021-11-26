Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Gladstone Land accounts for 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

