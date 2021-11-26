OAX (OAX) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.