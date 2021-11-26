Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.28

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.00. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

