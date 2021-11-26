Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) COO Sells $1,027,504.00 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $133.91 and a one year high of $193.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

