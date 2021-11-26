Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

