ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTF. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $764.89 million and a P/E ratio of -88.61.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,248.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

