OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

