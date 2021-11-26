Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CGTX opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

